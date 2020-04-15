GOOD QUESTION: When am I going to get my stimulus check? How am I going to get it ?

Today would have been Tax Day - a day when many Americans write a check to the government. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government is now writing checks to many Americans. And people want to know, how/when am I going to get my check?

The first funds are going out right now to people who filed taxes, and through that process, authorized direct deposits. Next up will likely be those receiving direct deposit payments of Social Security or disability. And after that come the paper checks to people that don't have direct deposits set up.

Some people told us they got their tax refund this year on a debit card. They want to know, will the government put my stimulus money on that debit card? The answer is no. The government is directly depositing into bank accounts, and if they don't have your bank information, they're sending you a check. They will use the mailing address you listed on your taxes.

Others told us, they don't file taxes. How will they get their checks? If the federal government is already giving you money, we're talking about people who receive social security disability insurance, you don't have to fill out additional paperwork. That goes for recipients with and without bank accounts. If you're not getting payments from the federal government, and you're not filing taxes, the government considers you a non-filer, and you need to give them your address to get a check.

Another question, I'm a college student, do I get a stimulus check? It is unlikely. Students will only get stimulus funding if they filed taxes, or they are younger than 17 and can be claimed as a dependent. If that's the case, the person claiming them would get an extra $500.

We're getting our information straight from the source - at irs.gov/coronavirus. Check it out, to check on your stimulus check, or to request a direct deposit.

Fill out some information on there to track your stimulus check, or to request a direct deposit. And a reminder Tax Day is now July 15.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

