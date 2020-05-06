GOOD QUESTION: When are daycares going to open back up?

We've gotten this question a lot in the last week.

People want to know, why aren't daycares part of Phase One of the governor's reopening plan? And when are they going to open back up?

The governor talked about this when he introduced Phase One.

Health leaders believe opening daycares would expose a lot of children and in turn, their parents, to coronavirus. It could lead to a spike in cases. They say it shouldn't be the first step in a gradual re-opening. That's why it will likely be part of Phase Two.

The governor hasn't given us a timeline for Phase Two, but he's hinted it'll likely begin in early summer, so sometime next month. That's also when we expect gyms to reopen, and in-person dining at restaurants to begin again.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.