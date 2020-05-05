GOOD QUESTION: When can I have guests over for parties/cookouts?

Our question today is specific to reopening the state.

One viewer sees businesses reopening, and now wants to know, when is she allowed to open her house back up to guests, to have cookouts and friends and family over?

Soon.

Governor Beshear included part of the answer to that question in Phase One of reopening the state. On May 25, as long as there's no spike in cases before then, you can host gatherings of ten or fewer people.

The governor said this when talking about Phase One last week:

"I know we've all been cooped up, and you want to see at least if you're us one other couple and their kids. This is an opportunity to potentially get there. We want you to know that we think this is possible, but it's all contingent on all of us doing this right."

And what he means by right, is no spike in coronavirus cases leading up to the May 25 reopening date.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.