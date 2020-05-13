GOOD QUESTION: When is the temporary hospital at Nutter Field House coming down? How much did it cost?

Today's question is about the temporary hospital, set up at Nutter Field House. One viewer wants to know, when is it coming down, and how much did it cost?

The University of Kentucky built the 400-bed hospital in preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.

They now believe we're beyond the surge, and that hospitals throughout the state can now handle a substantial surge capacity. As we've already reported, it is coming down this week.

As for its cost, we're looking at a little less than seven million dollars.

UK expects to get most, if not all, of that cost back from the federal government. There is federal funding out there for healthcare systems dealing with this pandemic, and they are applying for reimbursement.

