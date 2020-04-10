GOOD QUESTION: When restaurants re-open, how will we know they're safe?

Today's Good Question comes from a man in Richmond. He asks when restaurants re-open, how will we know they're safe?

First off, many restaurants are open. Their dining areas might be closed, but many are offering curbside or even delivery service.

Inspections are still happening too. The health department in Lexington focuses mainly on the kitchen area now.

Keep checking your local health department's website, to see a restaurant's most recent inspection score. Leaders at the Lexington Fayette County Health Department told us earlier this month, owners and customers need to act responsibly right now.

"No restaurant wants to get reported to the governor's hotline and be called out by Governor Beshear on his daily press conference, so if you are violating the rules yourself, you're putting that business in jeopardy of being closed or being called out."

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.