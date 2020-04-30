GOOD QUESTION: When will businesses reopen?

We're talking a lot about the places that are reopening next month, but there are still questions about what's closed.

Today's Good Question takes a look at those places. "When will gyms reopen? What about libraries? Driver's license offices? And campgrounds? In-person dining in restaurants? And this is a big one, daycares?"

We don't have specific re-opening dates for any of these places right now. State health leaders are taking small steps when it comes to reopening businesses. They want to make sure cases don't spike.

The governor did say daycares will likely reopen in June. He said restaurants, campgrounds, and gyms will likely be part of Phase 2 of his Healthy at Work Initiative, but we don't have a date on when Phase 2 begins. Driver's license offices remain closed, and so do libraries.

State leaders want our number of coronavirus cases to remain low before they commit to reopening other businesses. We'll have to wait and see what happens in May.

