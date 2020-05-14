GOOD QUESTION: When will farmers markets be allowed to open?

Today's good question comes from a viewer wanting to know, when will farmers markets be allowed to open?

They're allowed, as long as organizers practice social distancing.

Lexington's downtown farmers market moved to the Rupp Arena parking lot several weeks ago, for social distancing requirements. The downtown and the Southland Drive markets prohibit crowds, but they continue to serve the community.

Lexington's weekday markets should be back up and running by early June.

The Madison County Farmers Market moved to a new location too, to help with social distancing guidelines. They started their season last week, May 9. And they're offering a new park and pick up service for customers wary of walking through the market grounds.

And the Georgetown / Scott County Farmers Market is opening back up Saturday, May 23rd in the Georgetown City Parking Lot.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.