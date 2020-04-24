GOOD QUESTION: When will marinas, parks and national forests reopen?

Today's questions come from a couple of viewers, and they're all about reopening.

One person wants to know, will the marinas open back up next month, for everyone to enjoy? Another viewer wants to know, will the parks and national forests re-open soon?

We know popular marinas like Conley Bottom in Lake Cumberland are closed until further notice. We talked to an employee at Lee's Ford Marina in Lake Cumberland today. They are still operating via window service for slip customers, but don't have any plans to fully re-open at this point. Everyone is waiting on the governor to give the green light. And that includes park leaders.

Campgrounds and picnic areas at the Daniel Boone National Forest remain closed. The entire Red River Gorge portion of the forest is closed.

Until we meet some of the benchmarks the federal government has been talking about, like a 14-day drop in cases, it's unlikely we'll see any parks or marinas reopen.

