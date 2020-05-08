GOOD QUESTION: When will nursing homes begin allowing visitors?

Today's Good Question is about nursing homes.

They're not listed on Phase One or Phase Two of Kentucky's reopening plan, so when will they, in essence, reopen? When will nursing homes begin allowing visitors?

The nursing home population is very vulnerable to COVID-19. More than 1,200 residents and staff at long term care facilities in Kentucky have tested positive for coronavirus.

Governor Andy Beshear reassured WKYT's Sam Dick earlier this week, in a special we covered on coronavirus, that we will get to reunite with elderly loved ones again.

"By the end of the year do I believe that we'll have some form of limited visitation, yes, but in this first stage of reopening the economy we're all gonna go from, me and my family a set of four contacts to a set of 30 or 40 something contacts, which means that then going to one of those facilities might even be a little bit more dangerous," Gov. Beshear said.

He's encouraging people to find other ways to connect with those in nursing homes right now.

