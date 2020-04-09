GOOD QUESTION: Where can you find PPE these days?

Today's Good Question comes from a woman in Frankfort. She says, "we're advised to wear gloves and masks going to the grocery store now. Where in the world do you find them? They don't seem to be anywhere."

You are right, they are tough to find. Most personal protective equipment is going straight to those on the front lines fighting this disease, the women and men in the medical field.

If you can't find PPE right now, you can make a mask. You can do so with simple cotton or fleece you might find around your house, and there are also patterns online you can use to get the fit right.

The reason the CDC is recommending you wear a mask in public is so you don't spread respiratory droplets to others. The virus can spread beyond respiratory particles, but our coughs, those respiratory droplets, can hold a lot of it.

