GOOD QUESTION: Who qualifies for help through The Team Kentucky Fund?

Today's questions are about the state fund set up to help families struggling during this pandemic, The Team Kentucky Fund. Who qualifies for help, and how do you get it?

In order to receive funding, you must have been employed full time before coronavirus hit Kentucky, so, before March 6 of this year. And you have to prove that your household income has dropped at least 50 percent since then.

You also have to show that your household income before the pandemic was well below poverty guidelines.

If that's you, you can file a claim. Go online to teamkyfund.ky.gov and hit the "file a claim" button. You'll need to fill out the entire application, and that includes employer and income information.

Community Action of Kentucky, Inc. is giving vouchers to Kentuckians who qualify, up to $1,0000 a person. And you can use that money to pay for things like rent, food expenses, and utility bills.

