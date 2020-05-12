GOOD QUESTION: Who should go get a COVID-19 test?

Today's question came to us after Governor Beshear talked about expanding coronavirus testing in the state.

Viewers want to know, who should go get a COVID-19 test?

State health leaders are making testing more widely available, and at most sites, it's free, even for those with no health insurance. The state has partnered up with several clinics, and are now running more than 70 drive-thru testing sites.

State health experts want anyone with symptoms to get tested.

They want anyone who's been in close contact with someone with coronavirus, to get tested. And they want anyone heading back to work, to get tested. Results should give employees and employers peace of mind as they reopen.

The governor says anyone who wants to get tested, can.

