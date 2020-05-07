GOOD QUESTION: Why are all pools closed?

Today's question is one a lot of you might be asking when summer finally arrives. Why are all pools closed?

In late April, when the governor was outlining his plan for re-opening the state, he said public pools would be not open during Phase One or Phase Two. He came back the next day, and said he was including non-public communal pools, like the ones at gyms, in neighborhoods, and at apartment complexes.

If it's a shared pool, it's closed.

State health leaders didn't close pools because they think coronavirus can spread in the water. They closed all pools, because they say it's impossible to maintain social distancing.

Think about the number of people surrounding a pool on a hot summer day. We're talking about dozens of families sharing chairs, and touching diving boards and pool handles, and being in a close area for quite a bit of time. Health leaders say it's too easy for the virus to spread. So for now, communal pools aren't part of re-opening plans.

And neither are gyms, or daycares, or in-person dining in restaurants. They all walk a fine line when it comes to social distancing.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.