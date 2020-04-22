GOOD QUESTION: Why are gas prices so low?

Today's Good Question is about gas prices. One viewer wants to know, why are they so low? Part of the answer, is the pandemic.

GasBuddy.com says right now, the average gas price in Lexington is $1.44. The lowest price, $1.19.

AAA says on average, Americans are paying more than a dollar per gallon less than what we were paying a year ago.

Economists say the price is dropping because no one's traveling.

We're seeing the biggest supply and demand disparity in oil history. And the coronavirus pandemic is playing a big role in it. Oil is still coming out of the ground. Companies are producing it, but no one's buying it.

Major cities around the world are on lockdown. Millions of people who would normally drive to work, or take a subway, or a bus, are working from home. Air travel is sparse. And the demand for gas just isn't there.

Some economists say, there's no winner in this situation because there aren't enough people driving around to take advantage of the low gas prices.

