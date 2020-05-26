GOOD QUESTION: Why aren't all driver's license offices back open?

Today's question is about the reopening of government buildings, specifically driver's licensing offices.

We've gotten a few emails about this one - why aren't all driver's license offices back open?

This is a transportation cabinet decision. They are still trying to limit in-person services because of COVID-19. Their regional office in Frankfort reopened with limited services last week.

You can get a replacement driver's license or a new license if you're just moving to the state.

All their other offices, though, remain closed.

As for getting car titles or license plates, those are handled by county clerks. Some counties decided to reopen their buildings last week. Others, like Fayette County, are staying closed a bit longer. County Clerk Don Blevins says his office will not open to the public until July 6 at the earliest. He did note they are still processing mail-in and online transactions.

