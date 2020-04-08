GOOD QUESTION: Why aren't we allowed to know the identity of a COVID-19 patient?

We've received a couple questions about patient privacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to take a minute to answer them.

There are laws in place that protect a patient's privacy, but a lot of people are asking us, shouldn't we be allowed to know the identity of a COVID-19 patient, to protect our own health? The answer is, not exactly.

HIPPA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, laws cover a patient's privacy. Leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services say HIPAA privacy rules allow doctors to tell first responders and public health departments about a COVID-19 patient in certain circumstances, like if someone else is treating them or if a public health department is trying to slow the spread of the disease.

In those cases, those people must make reasonable efforts to limit the information, basically to put out the minimum necessary.

So, you may find out about a COVID-19 case at your workplace, but managers won't necessarily give you the name of the co-worker. They would often only do that if they know you came in close contact with that person.

This is a tricky question, and Health and Human Services has a couple of bulletins up on their website right now talking about the privacy rights of COVID-19 patients. Check it out at hhs.gov.

