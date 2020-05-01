GOOD QUESTION: Why is Ky reopening without a 14-day Covid-19 case drop?

Today's good question compares federal government guidelines with Kentucky's plan to re-open. One of the benchmarks the federal government gave for re-opening is a 14-day drop in cases. One viewer wants to know, why is Kentucky opening back up, even though we haven't met that 14-day drop in new cases?

The 14-day drop is one of seven benchmarks the federal government put out for states to consider. And while we haven't dropped a consistent two weeks, state health leaders say we have plateaued ... meaning we're not seeing a spike in cases. Another thing we've done, that does meet one of the seven benchmarks, we've increased our testing capacity. We've also shown an ability to social distance - there's where that plateau comes into play again. And we've prepared field hospitals for a possible future spike. We're getting close to meeting all seven benchmarks.

The other thing to consider is that the state is gradually re-opening. We're in Phase One, through the entire month of May. Phase Two will likely begin in the early summer, we don't have exact dates yet. And state health leaders are expecting to meet all seven benchmarks, and that includes a 14-day drop, by the time the state is fully re-opened.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

