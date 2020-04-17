GOOD QUESTION: Why is it taking so long to get my unemployment insurance?

Today's question is one we get several times a day. Many people want to know, why is it taking so long to get my unemployment insurance?

You've told us about the long holds on the hotline and no callbacks. We know you are frustrated, and we know you're not alone.

The unemployment numbers we're seeing are unprecedented. The governor says they're processing around 17,000 unemployment claims a day. They've already signed up a record number of people, and they've paid out a record amount.

Governor Andy Beshear talked with Bill Bryant for this weekend's edition of Kentucky Newsmakers. He has a message for everyone frustrated.

"You are in a place where you need the help, and you need it now, and I will take responsibility for that," Gov. Beshear said. "We are doing everything from in our call center moving from a 12-person staff to a 1,000-person staff. That's certainly the biggest increase in hiring over three months that I think we've ever had in state government, but that's because the people out there need this help that badly."

See the full interview with Governor Beshear on Kentucky Newsmakers on WKYT Sunday morning.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.