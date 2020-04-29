GOOD QUESTION: Will a drive-thru test show if I've had coronavirus?

Today's question is about drive-thru testing for coronavirus. One viewer wants to know, will the tests show if I've had coronavirus?

The answer is, not yet.

The type of testing performed at drive-thru clinics in Kentucky only shows if you currently have coronavirus. The sample is collected from the back or the middle of your nose and determines if you have an active infection.

Antibody tests aren't currently being performed at drive-thru clinics. That's a blood test that looks for immunity to a coronavirus infection, meaning you had it, and your immune system responded to it. Results often show an immune response 11 or 12 days after being infected.

The FDA hasn't approved early antibody testing just yet, so the state is cautious about results. The University of Louisville is working on antibody testing right now.

