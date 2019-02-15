GOP, Dems ‘still working’ on Kentucky pension reform plan

Nearing the halfway point of this session of the Kentucky legislature, many still wonder where the state stands on pension reform.

Senate President Robert Stivers, who is part of the pension working group, says Senator Chris McDaniel just filed a bill today dealing with KERS and CERS relating to the phase-in and establishment of a new system for those groups. Meanwhile, he says they are still heavily working on any possible action relating to the Teacher’s Retirement System.

“We've had some informal discussions about some possible solutions, actually some are happening today and over the weekend about, ‘Is there an ability to reach some type of agreement or do we need to hear more information or get more people involved to do more actuarial analysis.’ But the process, even though not visible out front is very active behind the scenes,” says Stivers.

Senator Morgan McGarvey adds, “I think we are still working, and that is a good thing. The problem with the pension bill last session was that it was rolled out quickly and without enough thought and without enough input, so, as we continue to get those thoughts, input, and facts, I don't think a bill is ready at this point and that's okay. We will continue working and, if needed, to have a special session or address it next year.”

The legislature is off Monday for Presidents' Day, but will gavel back in Tuesday.

