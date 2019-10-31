GRAPHIC: Twin brothers overdose, body cams show the moments officers revive them

Georgia authorities say twin brothers who overdosed in a Cobb County fast-food restaurant were likely saved by the anti-opioid drug Narcan.

Police say Narcan saved the lives of two men who were found on the floor of a Wendy's after overdosing. (Source: WSB, Smyrna Police via CNN)

Bodycam video shows the frantic moments inside a Wendy's as police worked to save their lives.

When Officer Taylor Elliot arrived at the scene, he found one man down in the lobby and that man’s twin brother in the bathroom. Three other officers arrived to help.

Elliot started CPR on one of the men and told dispatch that the man had stopped breathing.

The footage shows officers administer Narcan next, reviving the men.

"It was like an immediate regain of consciousness,” Elliot said.

In the last few months, Smyrna officers went through training, and now they carry Narcan in the form of a nasal spray.

The Cobb Community Foundation donated over $6,000 last year to buy the Narcan doses.

The officers involved in this call have no doubt it saved two lives.

"I believe that if it wasn't for the Narcan, they most likely would have passed either before the ambulance arrived or while they were in the ambulance,” Elliot said.

Police officers, sworn to protect and serve, want to save everyone and now have one more tool to help do it.

"Every single day isn't always a win out here on the job, but we definitely had a win today,” Elliot said.

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.