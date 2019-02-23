"Rise from the Ash Bash" raises funds for Recovery Café in Lexington

Recovery Café Lexington held its first fundraising gala, the “Rise from the Ash Bash,” Friday evening at Limestone Hall.

Money raised is going toward opening a local Recovery Café, which will follow the model of the original Recovery Café, based in Seattle.

The café focuses on providing services and opportunities to people in need. Founders of Recovery Café Lexington talked about how it will make a difference in the lives of those struggling.

"We feel that everyone is recovering from something in their life, whatever type of trauma or hurt or pain that is,” says Jason Robinson, co-founder and President of Recovery Café Lexington. “We feel that the sense of community that comes from a model like the Recovery Café will actually help those people find a more fulfilling and long lasting personal recovery with whatever their struggles are."

Currently, the cafe does not have a physical location in Lexington, but the founders hope to be up and running by May.

