Gambler sets another 1-day winnings record on ‘Jeopardy!’

A professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has broken his own single-episode winnings record on “Jeopardy!”

James Holzhauer won $131,127 during a show aired Wednesday night, breaking the record that viewers saw him set last week.

Due to the game show’s taping schedule, the records were actually set one day apart.

Wednesday's win marks the 10th consecutive win for the 34-year-old Holzhauer. Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, posted a message Wednesday thanking fans for their well-wishes and said he’s feeling good and continuing with his therapy.

