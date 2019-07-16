'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep,' 'Big Bang,' seek final Emmy nods

"Game of Thrones" is seeking to claim the Emmy Awards version of the Iron Throne one last time.

When the Emmy nominations are released Thursday, the HBO fantasy saga could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and final season.

It's earned three previous top drama series awards and is the defending champ.

Top contenders will be announced at the Television Academy in Los Angeles beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific.

"Veep," which holds a trio of best comedy series Emmys, is after its final trophies after wrapping its seven-season run.

"The Big Bang Theory," which ended this year after 12 seasons, is among its possible competitors.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

