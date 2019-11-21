'Game of Thrones' actor suggests show had an alternate ending

If you haven't seen the final season of 'Game of Thrones' and plan to - we suggest clicking out of this story. There are spoilers ahead.

The finale left many fans dismayed. How could Jon Snow be sent back beyond the Wall? And Bran as king?

If you yearned for another ending, there's good news. One of the stars of the show told metro.co.uk that they shot one.

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series, teased an alternate ending in an interview, but he kept mum about the storyline.

The Norwegian actor said the other ending was actually shot, but a representative for HBO suggested to CNN that Hivju made the whole thing up as a joke.

Sounds like something people in Westeros would be sent beyond the Wall for.

