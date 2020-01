A garbage truck caught fire early Thursday morning, snarling traffic in Lexington.

The truck was on Leestown Road near McConnell's Trace when the fire started just after 7 a.m.

Two people were on board at the time. No one was hurt.

Firefighters said it looked like the fire started in the engine. They were able to put out the flames quickly.

The inbound lanes of Leestown Road were closed until about 8:45 a.m. because of the investigation.