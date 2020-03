The Fayette County Coroner says a Garrard County woman has died at UK Hospital after a crash.

According to a release by the coroner, 79-year-old Brenda Fowler was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision on March 4. It happened on US 25 in Madison County.

Fowler was taken to the UK Medical Center in Lexington and was treated until she died on Friday.

The collision was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.