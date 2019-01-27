Garrard Co. Animal Shelter seeks donations for found puppies

The Garrard County Animal Shelter is looking to the public for help in caring for five puppies that animal control brought to the shelter.

Photos: Garrard County Animal Shelter

Animal control officers say they got a call Saturday night that the puppies had been found wandering on Roy Walker Davis Rd. They were found by a group of people who happened to be driving by.

One puppy in the group managed to get away.

Shelter workers say “Trooper” (pictured above,) is in desperate need of medical attention. The puppy has been taken to the veterinarian where he will stay until further notice.

"He has probably been in this condition for several weeks," said Animal Control Officer, Tiffany Cole. "He is severely emaciated. His genitals have been exposed to the elements and there is some serious frostbite there. It may end up needing to be amputated."

The animal shelter is asking anyone who can, to donate to help with the costs of treating Trooper. Paypal donations can be sent to garrardjudge@windstream.net. Donations can also be mailed to 15 Public Square, Lancaster, KY 40444. Shelter workers ask that donations be marked with the word “TROOPER.”

