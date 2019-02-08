Garrard Co. McDonald's employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

An employee at a Garrard County McDonald's has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to the health department.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Garrard County Health Department confirmed the case.

Anyone who visited the restaurant in Lancaster from December 5 to January 9 is at risk.

"As a McDonald's franchise owner/operator, the health and well-being of my customers and employees is my highest priority," said the owner of the location.

"My organization is fully cooperating with the local health department to ensure the ongoing health and safety of all who visit our restaurant."