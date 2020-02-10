Garrard Co. case against 3 accused of violating grave moves to grand jury

Three men accused of burglary and violating a grave were in court on Monday.

Isaac Maggard, Michael Weaver, and James Mink are accused of breaking into a woman’s house and stealing, among other things, the victim's memory box for her brother, that contained her brother's ashes.

Testimony from two officers stated that all three men admitted to different stages of the crime during interviews with police.

According to the witness testimony, Maggard and Weaver entered the home on Hamilton Avenue and proceeded to take over $500 in items, including power tools, a VCR player, commemorative glasses, and the memory box that they intended to sell for drugs.

According to the victim, her brother’s ashes had been dumped out before the box was taken. The ashes were reportedly found in the bathroom by a family member.

Police received a tip on February 3rd that led them to Weaver and Maggard.

In interviews with the two, police learned that Weaver and Maggard traded the items to James Mink for methamphetamine. Some of the items that were stolen were reportedly found at Mink's house.

The memory box was found at a car shop being used as a jewelry box.

Judge Bill Oliver dropped the burglary charge against James Mink, but all three will now face a grand jury.

