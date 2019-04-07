911 call sends crews to search cave in Savannah Spurlock case; nothing found

A 911 call sent Garrard County Police, Emergency Management, and Camp Dick Fire to a cave Saturday night, searching for clues in connection to the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock.

According to Garrard County Emergency Management, some hikers found the cave entrance, and thought they saw a suspicious looking plastic bag with what appeared to be a part of a shoe nearby.

The hikers called 911 and alerted authorities to what they saw, bringing several crews out to check the area.

Kentucky State Police and Richmond detectives assisted in the search, which involved lowering a crew member of the Camp Dick Rescue squad by a rope into a tight cavern.

Investigators report that they did find debris in the cave, but nothing that had to do with the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock.

