Garrard County Animal Shelter asking for help during code red situation

Garrard County Animal Shelter says they have gone into code red.

The Garrard County Animal Shelter has reached maximum capacity and will have to euthanize seven dogs if there aren't enough adopted.

"Code red means that you are at full capacity and you no longer have space for any other animals," said Brittany Fain with the Garrard County Animal Shelter.

That space filled up only recently. Since Wednesday, they have taken in 15 dogs.

The Garrard County Animal Shelter has 32 dog kennels and 12 of those are paid for. The shelter is pushing for at least five adoptions to avoid euthanization.

Fain said putting down the animals takes a toll on shelter employees.

"Emotionally, it is very hard on everybody. We haven't done it in years. I don't want to do it," she said.

Fain said the warmer weather can often mean more dogs in her care.

She said people open their doors and their dogs run out. She also said she sees people take their pets to the shelter before vacation and sometimes, don't come back to pick them up.

"This year's been one of our worst years, it seems like we can't catch a break," Fain said.

Fain urges everyone to spay or neuter their pets so shelters like hers don't have to euthanize animals.