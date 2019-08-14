Garrard County man facing 100 child porn charges

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has announced a Garrard County man who is on federal parole now faces 100 child pornography charges.

Arthur Butler is facing 100 child pornography charges (Kentucky Attorney General's Office)

Arthur Eugene Butler, 40, of Lancaster was charged with 100 counts of possessing child pornography after state detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Butler had less than a month to serve on federal parole for a previous child pornography conviction. He served a five-year prison sentence.

Butler was placed in the Lincoln County Regional Jail, and he will be held without bail until his Thursday arraignment.