Garrard County student honored for bringing art center back to life

A Garrard County High School senior is the winner of a national award for her good work in the community.

Breanna Burkhead is this year's National 4-H Youth in Action - Civic Engagement Award Winner.

The art center in Lancaster closed due to funding, but at 16 years old, Burkhead helped bring it back to life.

"I found out we had lost our center where we were previously because we were only renting the building we didn't own it," said Burkhead.

The teenager wrote a grant worth $10,000 to buy the old home.

The building is now home to paintings that reflect rural life in the region.

It has enough space to host classes and for other artists to house their work.

There's also a gift shop.