If you live in Garrard County, you are being advised to boil your water before drinking it through the weekend.

The Garrard County Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the entire county, including the city of Lancaster, is under the advisory.

Emergency managers are also alerting customers they may have low water pressure.

The boil water advisory is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.

Garrard County has a population of more than 17,000 people.