A Garrard County woman died after a crash on I-75 in Madison County on Monday.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 79-year-old Betty Gooding was the passenger in a car that wrecked on the interstate just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The coroner's report said the car hydroplaned, hit a concrete barrier, and then veered off the road over an embankment.

Gooding was taken to UK Hospital, where she later died.

Berea police are handling the investigation.