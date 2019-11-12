Garrard County woman has collected 3,000 McDonald's Happy Meal Toys

McDonald's is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal by bringing back some of its most iconic toys.

This is Julie Million's massive McDonald's Memorabilia collection. (WKYT)

The retro re-release is giving folks a taste of nostalgia.

Julie Million says she has collected close to 3,000 McDonald's toys.

Million started working at McDonald's back in 1971. The Happy Meal debuted eight years later, and that's when her obsession began.

Looking back at some of the company's most iconic toys is fun now, but back in the day, she says it was serious business.

"If we ran out of something at our McDonald's, we'd go get it. With the Teeny Beanies, we went to Winchester or Georgetown, even on our day off. We never left the state, but we went all over," said Million.

Million says she never got sick of McDonald's.

"Keeps you young. You're always around kids and working all the time. That keeps you going," said Million.

Million says her collection of Happy Meal toys started as a fun way to spend time with her kids. It's now a way to spend time with her grandkids.