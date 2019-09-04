Garth Brooks announces concert at Neyland Stadium

Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced he will perform at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for the final stop of his 2019 stadium tour.

Brooks has performed at several college football stadiums as a part of the tour, including the first concert ever at Notre Dame Stadium. He also has performed at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville and Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The Knoxville concert is 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.

Neyland Stadium has a capacity of 102,455. This will be the first concert at the stadium in more than 16 years.