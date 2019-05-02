Gas leak prompts evacuation at Bourbon Central Elementary

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that students are being evacuated from Bourbon Central Elementary due to a gas leak.

A letter sent to parents says the leak is on Castle Boulevard.

Buses are on their way to the school to aid in the evacuation. Students will be taken to Bourbon County High School.

The letter from Bourbon County Schools also says all students are safe, and that the evacuation is a precaution.

Additional information on dismissal from classes is expected to come later in the day.

 
