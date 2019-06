A gas leak has caused traffic problems for Lexington drivers traveling outbound on Tates Creek Road.

Lexington traffic managers say the road is shut down at Dove Run Road and the Tates Creek Shopping Center because of the leak. The leak is at Malabu Drive.

Drivers are unable to access Kirklevington Drive from Tates Creek Road as a result of the road closure.

Crews have yet to say when they expect the road to reopen.