Gatorade Player of the Year Erin Coffel eager to join UK softball program

One of the best high school players in the country is playing for Rachel Lawson and Kentucky softball next season and her name is Erin Coffel.

Just this week, the No. 14 ranked player in the nation was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season.

In her COVID19-shortened career, Coffel hit an Indiana state-record 50 home runs, 164 runs batted in and scored 191 runs. She was a three-time All-State selection and All-American in 2019.

Alex Walker caught up with Erin and she told him that winning Player of the Year again is an incredible honor.

"It's such an honor especially up in Northern Indiana and Indiana itself," said Coffel. "The competition is real all the time. I play in the Northern Indiana conference and we have 13 schools, so it's a battle every single game and to win it is one of the biggest honors."

Coffel will make her Kentucky debut in February of 2021 and when she was asked about why she chose the Wildcats, her argument was pretty convincing.

"Kentucky was my first visit and the first college to go after me," said Coffel. "I was in complete awe when I stepped on campus. It was the first college campus I stepped on for softball. I was in awe of the coaches, in awe of the team, the facilities were amazing and they still are. They are one of the top in the nation today. Everything about Kentucky I wanted it. That's what I wanted and even after my visit I told my parents this is where I want to go."