General Motors adding 400 jobs at Kentucky assembly plant

Automaker General Motors has announced it will add more than 400 hourly jobs at a Kentucky assembly plant.

The company said the 400 additions come as it adds a second shift at its Bowling Green plant to support Next Generation Corvette production.

1,300 will be employed at the plant with the addition.

“The Corvette’s iconic status owes so much to the men and women of Bowling Green, where it has been built exclusively for almost 40 years,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a news release. “This is the workforce that can deliver a next generation Corvette worthy of both its historic past and an equally exciting future, and today’s announcement gets us one step closer to its reveal on July 18.”

Workers at the Bowling Green plant have made more than 1 million Corvettes since its 1981 opening.