Georgetown College fans gather to watch NAIA Championship

The Kentucky Wildcats aren’t the only Kentucky basketball team focused on tournament time.

Tonight the Georgetown College Tigers will tip off in the NAIA Championship game, hoping to win their third national title.

This is Georgetown’s 13th time in the “Fab Four.” They last brought the NAIA title back to central Kentucky in 2013.

Tonight, they’ll play the Carroll College Saints in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I'm excited to see what the guys have in store and hopefully they can bring home the win,” said Selena Marino.

Folks back home in Georgetown are excited and ready for the big game.

“Oh my gosh. So, I play on the soccer team and everyone's been going on about it. We're going to set up in the cafe, a big screen and we're going to all watch it so it's going to be a lovely experience,” said Joabe Barbosa.

