Georgetown College offers Legacy and Legends Scholarship to Owen County students

All Owen County students admitted to Georgetown College will receive the Legacy and Legends Scholarship, covering full-tuition costs.

Georgetown College announced the same scholarship to all Scott County students earlier this week.

Starting in the fall of 2020, any newly admitted, full-time students who graduate from an Owen County high school or have lived in the county for at least one year will receive the scholarship.

This new opportunity honors President Robert Mills’s time as one of the longest-serving (1959-1978), most influential, and most popular presidents in the history of the college.

“Owen County has a special connection to Georgetown’s legacy because it is a place of the heart for some of the legends of our college,” said President of Georgetown College, Will Jones.

The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for four years. Students must live on campus for all four years and remain in good standing.

The new scholarship will begin in 2020 and will be up for renewal in 2030.

Students are eligible to receive merit scholarships valued at between $8,000 to $25,000 per year, and many will also receive need-based or performance-based scholarships on top of that.