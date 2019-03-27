Georgetown College to hold rally for returning NAIA champion Tigers

A celebration is set to be held at Georgetown College, as the school welcomes home the returning Tigers, fresh off their 2019 NAIA men’s basketball championship.

The Tigers were victorious over Carroll College 68-48 on Tuesday, taking home their third NAIA Division 1 championship.

In a Facebook post, the school announced a rally will be held in Davis-Reid Alumni Gym Thursday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m.

School officials are also inviting fans to welcome back the school bus, which will be arriving around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Those wishing to attend can meet up at the top of Giddings Circle.

