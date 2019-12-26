Georgetown PD issues Golden Alert for missing woman

Police in Georgetown are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

35-year-old Ashley Renee Meadows was last heard from on Dec. 24 as she was leaving Nashville, Tennessee on a bus back to Louisville.

Meadows was reportedly wearing jeans and an ARMY shirt, and carrying a black purse. She is approximately 5’10” tall and has hazel eyes and blonde hair. Her hair at the last time she was seen was pulled back into a ponytail.

Meadows has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is considered unstable and a possible danger to herself. She also has a medical device implanted in her back.

If seen, please call the Georgetown/Scott County 911 Center at (502) 863-7820.

