Lexington traffic managers say Georgetown Road is shut down near Berea Road because of a serious three-vehicle collision.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is at the scene of the crash which happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and one of those three suffered serious injuries.

This is the same stretch of road where an August 2018 crash claimed the lives of two people.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.