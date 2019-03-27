Georgetown Tigers welcomed home heroes after NAIA National Championship win

The Georgetown Tigers returned home Wednesday night with the school's third NAIA National Championship.

ORIGINAL STORY: Georgetown College wins NAIA National Championship 68-48 over Carroll

The team received a fire and police escort through town and onto campus, where they were greeted by dozens of students and fans still buzzing from the championship game on Tuesday.

"It was amazing," said Derrick Zumwalt. "That's the reason I'm talking funny, I yelled so much last night that I've lost my voice a little bit and it was great."

Fans never had a doubt their Tigers would be bringing the hardware back to Kentucky.

"We knew it from the very beginning this was gonna go," said Janet Lobitz.

It's the program's second national championship under Coach Chris Briggs.

"We love them, they're great, coach Briggs is the best," Lobitz said.

"This group of kids, they could play with Division 1 players and I guarantee they can handle their own," said Zumwalt.

"Eljay Cowherd was one of the leaders, Chris Coffey, some of them, and Jacob Conway on the team this year, he's going to be a standout I believe, so super team," said Richard King.

Fans showed a whole lot of pride Wednesday, excited to see their team and their town get some national recognition.

"It's great. It puts us on the map because everybody says 'Georgetown, Kentucky, where's that?' and I said 'Oh yeah, they won the national championship a couple of years, yeah.'" Matt Makaveli said.

Team members came home savoring the win and feeling the love from the Georgetown community.

"It feels great. It's a lot better feeling than 2016 when we lost in the championship game then, but it's a whole new experience this time,' said senior guard Troy Steward. "Great turnout ... and we have all this support coming back in after a great win."

Georgetown will also hold a rally Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Davis Reid Alumni Gym to celebrate the victory.