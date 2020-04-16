Georgetown Toyota plant making face shields for health care workers

Employees at the Toyota plant in Georgetown are using their manufacturing skills to help healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Toyota Kentucky President, Susan Elkington, showed off face shields, the company's latest products.

Elkington says they can make eight shields at a time.

Toyota's initial goal was to produce half a million, but Elkington says she expects to make more.

Around 18,000 shields have already been delivered to hospitals around Central Kentucky.

Nurses and doctors say the shields' design is comfortable and effective.

Elkington says a team of engineers brainstormed what they could do to help during the pandemic.

“This is called the halo, and this was initially made on a 3-D printer. and now we can actually inject and mold this and we can make eight of them at a time. And then this is just a rubber band that holds it behind your neck and then this here we buy this material and do a laser cutting,” said Elkington.

Toyota plans to resume production on May 4 with new protocols in place.

Employees are having their temperatures taken at the door. Workspaces and break rooms are being rearranged to allow for social distancing.

Toyota Kentucky has also donated gloves, paint suits and N-95 masks. Elkington says it has also partnered with other companies to help manufacturer ventilators.