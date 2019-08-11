Georgetown bar hosts fundraiser for Georgetown officer

The Georgetown community is stepping up to help one of its first responders. The Tipsy Cow Bar hosted a fundraiser on Sunday for Officer Cole Centner.

Centner was seriously injured in an off-duty car crash in Wisconsin in June. Family members say he’s making progress with physical therapy and surgeries, but there's still a long road to recovery.

The Georgetown bar played live music, held a cornhole tournament, and a silent auction with donations from local businesses.

It's not the first time the bar has supported a Georgetown first responder.

They raised money for Jamie Morales, and they're hoping to do the same for Centner. Tipsy Cow owner, Erin Hill says it's all about giving back to those who protect the Georgetown community.

"They watch our back and we would like to watch theirs. Obviously it's a good working relationship and we want to keep that strong. Georgetown PD is always here for us when we need them and we're just here supporting giving back to the community," Hill says.

Centner and his wife welcomed their first child shortly after the crash. Family members say it's been busy with his recovery, but they're enjoying time with the new baby.

